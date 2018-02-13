GOSPEL ROOTS OF ROCK AND SOUL Kick-Off Event with Film Screening

WXPN PRESENTS A NEW LIVE PERFORMANCE

AND MULTI-MEDIA MUSIC PROJECT!

Please join us for our inaugural GOSPEL ROOTS OF ROCK AND SOUL event featuring a screening of the 2017 documentary film How They Got Over about the upbeat musical form that started out as gospel quartet music and became rock and roll. Remarks from the film’s Director, Robert Clem, and Producer Jerry Zolten, precede the screening. Admission is FREE - RSVP Required

View the trailer

About GOSPEL ROOTS OF ROCK & SOUL

The enlightening story of gospel music’s role and influence in contemporary rock, R&B and soul music is being explored by WXPN, a recognized public radio leader in music discovery. With support from The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, GOSPEL ROOTS OF ROCK AND SOUL offers live performances, discussions, radio features and documentary, and a content-rich website.

About HOW THEY GOT OVER

This recent feature-length film featuring classic performance footage and artist interviews celebrates the spirit of gospel music, and documents the ways in which it helped usher in a musical revolution that changed the world.